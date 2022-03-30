Nimiq Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $31.08 million and $984,184.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.01 or 0.07190310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00277360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00799059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00105432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012561 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00465866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00406693 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,721,841,534 coins and its circulating supply is 9,107,591,534 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

