Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Trading Down 2.7%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 14,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 30,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

