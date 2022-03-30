Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Trading Down 2.7%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 14,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 30,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nickel 28 Capital (CONXF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.