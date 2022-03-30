Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Insider David Rattigan Purchases 3,656 Shares

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) insider David Rattigan acquired 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.55) per share, for a total transaction of £48,990.40 ($64,173.96).

Shares of LON:NICL traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,321 ($17.30). 33,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,647. The company has a market cap of £483.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,376.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,358.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Nichols plc has a 52 week low of GBX 732 ($9.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.61).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Nichols’s payout ratio is presently -0.31%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Nichols from GBX 1,375 ($18.01) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

