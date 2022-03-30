NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

