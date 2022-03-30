Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
Recommended Stories
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.