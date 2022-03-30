NextNav Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NextNav in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get NextNav alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NN stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. NextNav has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.