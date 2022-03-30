NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,591 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.59 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

