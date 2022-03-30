NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.59 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.37.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

