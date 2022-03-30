New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Maximus worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Maximus by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

