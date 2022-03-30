New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $151,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.