New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.66 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Chart Industries worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $167,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

