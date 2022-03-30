New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Crane worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Crane by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after buying an additional 135,567 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CR opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

