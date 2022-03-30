New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $2,110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,972. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.