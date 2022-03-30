Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

