Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,948. The company has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

