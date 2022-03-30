Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 79.2% in March

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.40. Nestlé has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after buying an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 196,509 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

