Nervos Network Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $397.04 million and $7.94 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,145,478,066 coins and its circulating supply is 30,307,113,716 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

