Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.36. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neonode by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

