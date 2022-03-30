Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ NEON opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.36. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
