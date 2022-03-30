Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Shares Up 24.2%

Shares of Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating) shot up 24.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 3,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.
Neon Bloom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBCO)
