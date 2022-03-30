Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Shares Up 24.2%

Shares of Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating) shot up 24.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 3,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Neon Bloom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

