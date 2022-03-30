NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Cowen

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

