Neenah (NYSE:NP) Shares Gap Up to $38.21

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.21, but opened at $39.95. Neenah shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 943 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.52%.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

