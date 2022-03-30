Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVTS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,906,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

