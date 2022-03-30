Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Navigator by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 21.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Navigator by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

