Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
NVGS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.45 million, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.97.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
