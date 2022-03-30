Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NVGS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.45 million, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

