NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 306.25 ($4.01).

LON NWG opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.89) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.53.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

