National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 303,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,789. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.00.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in National Instruments by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after buying an additional 2,487,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $59,046,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after buying an additional 527,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after buying an additional 475,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

