National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

