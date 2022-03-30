National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,810,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

