National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in APA by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.03.

APA stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

