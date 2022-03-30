National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

