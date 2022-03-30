National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.69 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

SCCO opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.