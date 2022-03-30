National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.58 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PPL by 371.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PPL by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PPL by 7.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -41.88%.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

