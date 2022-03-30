National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 16,804 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.