Multiplier (BMXX) Market Cap Hits $14,241.69

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $14,241.69 and $554.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.37 or 0.07113862 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,404.95 or 0.99880004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.