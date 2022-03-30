MultiCoinCasino Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MCC)

MultiCoinCasino (MCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. MultiCoinCasino has a market cap of $48,092.20 and $105,513.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiCoinCasino coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MultiCoinCasino has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.08 or 0.07191071 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.61 or 0.99899071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MultiCoinCasino Profile

MultiCoinCasino’s genesis date was March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. MultiCoinCasino’s official website is go.multicoin.casino . MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MultiCoinCasino is www.publish0x.com/mcc

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

