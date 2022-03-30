MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Update

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $22,662,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,620,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $12,125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 1,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,324,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 82,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. MSD Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

