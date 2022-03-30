MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

