Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $35.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.69. Mplx has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

