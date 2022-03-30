Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,976 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,976 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.92, for a total transaction of $2,440,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $279.88 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.24 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.43.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $128,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $77,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

