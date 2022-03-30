Morgan Stanley Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Equal Weight

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

NYSE KIM opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after buying an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 110,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 85,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

