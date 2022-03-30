Moonriver One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.45 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $265.28 million and approximately $44.45 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $72.21 or 0.00152363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.85 or 0.07116998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.86 or 0.99954273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046456 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,295,538 coins and its circulating supply is 3,673,844 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

