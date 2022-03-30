Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 287.14 ($3.76).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MONY shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.06) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($130,082.16).

Shares of MONY stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 198.50 ($2.60). 441,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 209.49. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.19 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 281.75 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 1.19%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.