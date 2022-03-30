Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Down to $17.24

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.81. Momentive Global shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

