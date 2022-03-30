Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 89.62%.

Shares of MTEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $188.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs.

