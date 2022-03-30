Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.59 and last traded at $173.13. Approximately 19,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,507,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.92.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,054 shares of company stock valued at $29,235,114. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

