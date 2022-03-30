Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $755,547.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $755,547.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $23.86 or 0.00050732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.52 or 0.07185573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.47 or 1.00052910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 436,011 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.