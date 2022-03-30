Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Achieves Market Cap of $8.52 Million

Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $49,232.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for about $3,508.39 or 0.07446364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.52 or 0.07185573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.47 or 1.00052910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054366 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 2,427 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

