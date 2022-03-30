Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 1.18. 5,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,949. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 0.79 and a 52-week high of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $490.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.73.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,065,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 383,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 782.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 343,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 670.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 175,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 134,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.