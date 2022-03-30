Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MIST opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.