Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
MSEX stock opened at $105.69 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $77.31 and a one year high of $121.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.48.
In other news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.