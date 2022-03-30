Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

MSEX stock opened at $105.69 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $77.31 and a one year high of $121.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

